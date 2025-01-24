Wool prices steady

A wool sale held at Burns Hall, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 6.1.1925. The second of the series of Dunedin wool sales for the present season was commenced in Burns Hall at 8pm yesterday, and will be continued in the same place at 9am to-day.

The catalogue was not a large one, it being limited by the NZ Wool Committee to 18,000 bales. Several wool brokers, when spoken to on the subject last night, estimated that approximately from 8000 to 10,000 bales have been shut out. It was generally expected that prices would show a depreciation as compared with last sale, but this did not eventuate. It is true that in the case of wasty and heavy-conditioned merinos there was a slight decline in values, but the extra grease would probably make up for the actual decline in value per pound.

Twelve good men

Any man between the ages of 21 and 60 of good character, not being a Maori, is liable and qualified to serve as a juror. Any Maori whose capability is certified is deemed to be duly qualified and liable to serve on any Maori jury or mixed jury for the trial of any civil or criminal casts. The following are not qualified: anyone not a natural born or naturalised British subject; anyone who has been convicted of any infamous crime or of treason or of any crime formerly punishable as felony, unless he has received a free pardon; an undischarged bankrupt; anyone who is of bad fame or repute.

A few cross words exchanged

The craze which commenced in America, speedily invaded Great Britain. It has now come to New Zealand, and before long every man and woman, boy and girl, may be getting their wits to work to solve the cross-puzzles. To do the puzzles it is necessary first of all to invest in a copy of "The Cross-word Puzzle Book" (Hodder and Stoughton; 3s 6d net). The compilers of the book, and the puzzles are a credit to their ingenuity and patience, are careful to explain "This is not a toy," and the "Fathers and mothers, uncles and aunts," are addressed in this fashion: "It is just possible you may pick this book up thinking of it as a present tor the younger children. Will you do us this one favour in the name of humanity? Just solve half a dozen of the puzzles, taken at random, yourself, before you pass it on. It's a small thing to ask, you'll be able to go back to your work in about a week. The cross-word puzzles may best be described as double-acrostics, but of an infinitely complicated kind. The designs allure; they are comprised of black and white squares, arranged to make a symmetrical pattern, and certain of the white squares are numbered, the numbers corresponding to a list of descriptions or definitions given on the opposite page. The puzzle is to find words answering to the descriptions which will fit into the squares letter by letter, horizontally and vertically. The thing seems so easy that it is difficult to resist the temptation to try one's hand, or rather one's head. Ere long a snag is reached, and the help of another member of the family is asked; soon the entire household is involved, and a dictionary is brought into requisition. - ODT, 24.1.1925