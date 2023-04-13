Cancer delay harms

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell’s depressing report about delivery of Te Whatu Ora Southern’s non-surgical cancer service in recent years will be small comfort to the hundreds of patients likely to have been harmed.

In her investigation, spanning the years 2016-22, Ms McDowell found Te Whatu Ora Southern, formerly the Southern District Health Board, had caused patient harm by capacity issues within the Southern Blood and Cancer Service (SBCS) and prolonged delays in patients receiving their first specialist appointments (FSAs).

Ms McDowell found Southern failed to recognise and respond to the clinical risk from the lack of capacity within the SBCS due to poor overall clinical governance systems, inadequate quality measures and indicators, and poor relationships between clinicians and executive management.

As she says, health care providers owe a duty of care to people waiting for resource-constrained specialist procedures, particularly when the intervention is time-critical.

In his independent clinical advice to the HDC, internal medicine specialist Dr Grant Pidgeon pointed out hospital management staff are used to thinking about waiting times for surgical procedures such as hip replacements, where delays might increase morbidity but not mortality.

However, that did not hold true for cancer where data showed delays in first assessment led to significant differences in mortality.

The issues within the service developed gradually, mainly due to a lack of investment in staffing to cope with the increasing demand.

Dr Pidgeon noted this lack of investment stemmed largely from the deficit status of the DHB which led to a focus on fiscal management rather than avoidance of patient harm.

Image: Getty

Sadly, Ms McDowell’s findings will be no surprise to many, including regular readers who will have been following our reporters’ extensive coverage of such issues for years.

The report highlights the repeated attempts by clinicians to get the DHB management to take heed of their concerns in the midst of the relentless pressure on the board to cut its deficit.

A radiation oncologist interviewed by Ms McDowell described the senior doctors’ frequent written correspondence to the executive about the impact of inadequate staffing as like "charting the course of the Titanic".

It was disconcerting to read clinicians did not report harms they had found to the system for recording serious adverse events, something touted in recent years as a key way to recognise failings, investigate them, and use them to improve services. Ms McDowell said clinicians had lost trust in its ability to contribute to quality improvement.

Clinicians became so frustrated at their lack of traction with management over oncology services that in 2021, over a four-month period they produced harm registers, showing 42 patients were harmed by prolonged waits for FSAs and treatment. They also sheeted home to management that such delays were known to result in reduced survival in common cancers. The harm to patients included ongoing weight loss, functional decline and progressive disease while awaiting investigation. Among those on the registers were three patients who had deteriorated while waiting and were no longer eligible for treatment.

Ms Mc Dowell has asked Te Whatu Ora Southern to review the circumstances of those identified in the harm registers referred to in the report to ensure ACC treatment injury claims have been made as appropriate, but we wonder about all of those whose harms were not identified. The breadth of harm caused by these delays over years is not quantified in this report.

Ms McDowell’s investigation was sparked by the tenacious patient advocate Melissa Vining whose reaction to the report was understandably a mixture of frustration, anger and despair over years of inaction.

No doubt she will remain on the case, but how effective the plethora of recommendations in the report will be in helping to eliminate the post code lottery for public cancer treatment is unclear, particularly in the light of a nationwide shortage of radiation oncologists.