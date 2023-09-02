Just flown in from Tarras

Let's stop and think about this. In a small country the size of New Zealand, with about 5.2 million inhabitants, do we really need another international airport, such as the one now being proposed at Tarras?

Do we really need that airport when, in the next 30 years, our population is only expected to reach about 5.6 million people, and possibly 6 million by 2100?

Do we really need that airport when the climate crisis, in the next 10 to 20 years, is going to worsen significantly, given the rate of our current efforts to lower emissions, and recreational flying and international tourism are potentially in jeopardy?

Do we really need that airport when community infrastructure, health services, hospitals and roads in that part of Central Otago are already under huge pressure from population growth? Where would those building the airport live?

Do we really need that airport when New Zealand, particularly the South Island, is crying out for some decent investment in environmentally efficient forms of transport, such as rail?

And do we really need that airport to be located in one of the most pristine valleys of Central Otago, when irrigation and explosive urban growth have already made some parts of the region unrecognisable compared with 30 or 40 years ago?

If you ticked "yes" to all those questions above, then what are we waiting for? Let’s have a fleet of new airports from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

So, what are the arguments in favour of the proposal? Are there any?

Surely it isn’t simply some flight of fancy or greedy grab from Christchurch International Airport Ltd (CIAL) just to make money from bringing wide-body aircraft into the valley and spite Queenstown Airport Corporation next door?

Christchurch Airport staff have been meeting Tarras locals in recent days to explain parts of their masterplan and share more details. The airport’s Central Otago project manager Michael Singleton says there is a "real desire" from those in the community for more information. That is hardly surprising.

An artist's impression of the proposed Tarras Airport. Image: supplied

According to CIAL, up to 4 million passengers could be using the airport by 2050. A 2.2km to 2.6km-long northeast-southwest aligned runway would be the third-longest in New Zealand, with flights likely to Australia, around the Pacific and to Southeast Asia.

Mr Singleton says the airport — which would possibly cost somewhere from many hundreds of millions of dollars to more than $1 billion to build if it goes ahead — will have environmental benefits for the region. Their research has indicated that flights from the airport by 2050 will reduce road travel in the lower South Island by about 500,000km a day.

He admits the company is pushing the proposal for profitable, rather than for environmental, reasons. Presumably, the airport might also be good for local businesses and farms in terms of getting their goods out of, or around, the country more quickly.

Sustainable Tarras says it is preparing to fight the idea in the courts to save the area from such a "behemoth". Chairwoman Marilyn Duxson says the proposal should be a national issue and increasing aviation during a climate emergency is "just the last thing we need".

We think there are already plenty of airports in the South with well-established facilities. Queenstown and Wānaka airports are not far away from the proposed site, with those in Dunedin and Invercargill a little further afield.

If we absolutely have to expand our air-travel offerings, why not use Dunedin Airport’s existing footprint and extend the runway and facilities there? Of course, the impacts on the Taieri communities would be significant, but it might help to save another part of Otago from despoilment.

Or what about developing Invercargill Airport? There’s plenty of flat land available there, a good port nearby at Bluff and also State Highway 1.

How can we even be having a discussion about a new airport when there is never much appetite, or tenacity, in this country for long-term renewable transport projects which would actually reduce emissions?

Why can’t CIAL do us all a favour and put the ratepayers of Christchurch’s money towards a South Island-wide fast light-rail network instead?

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell was spot on in 1970 in her song Big Yellow Taxi.

If you want to "pave paradise [and] put up a parking lot", then an airport at Tarras might go a long way towards that.