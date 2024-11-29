Letters to Editor: lagoon, buses, Dunedin's beauty

Hawksbury lagoon in Waikouaiti. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Lagoon flood issues need better managing

As a result of the recent exceptional rainfall event, the Hawksbury lagoon in Waikouaiti township breached its boundaries, resulting in several nearby properties being flooded.

For the second time during my 50 years living here and 15 years as Chair of the lagoon committee, the causeway (built in the 1880’s) due to the level of flooding, needed to be mechanically breached to reduce the lagoon water level. Post Office Creek the main inflow, incorporates the "lake" which forms on the racecourse (it was originally part of the lagoon) at such times.

Generally, the water levels in the lagoon are managed by a 600mm culvert, with the ORC paying the cost of mechanically opening the outlet to the sea when lagoon water levels begin to rise.

However, in extreme events like the recent high rainfall, the culvert is inadequate and water from Post Office creek pours into the main body of the lagoon exacerbating the problem and inundating nearby properties. In 2013 the committee contracted with McTavish & Mitchell to explore water management options and they identified this as an issue.

During the years I was chair of the committee I met with officers from both DOC and the ORC several times to emphasise the need for a more permanent and functional solution to managing the lagoon water level within a consistent level. However, the suggestion was not taken up.

Surely it makes sense for DOC and the ORC to share the cost and expertise of installing a permanent weir to better manage the water level, thereby reducing the ongoing cost of opening the outlet and, in extreme events, breaching the causeway. Such a solution would also provide some security to the residents.

Shirley McKewen

Waikouaiti

[Tom Dyer, Otago Regional Council science and resilience general manager, responds: "ORC acknowledge the damage and disruption caused across Otago by flooding in early October. Opening of lagoon and river mouths across Otago featured as part of ORC’s response to the weather. Where flooding has been recorded recently, including Hawksbury lagoon, we are beginning to work through a programme of investigation and options assessment where appropriate. We are aiming to work through this over the next 12 months. This work will include assessing previous studies and reports (where available) and working with relevant agencies such as Department of Conservation.]

Bus woes

Changes to the Mosgiel Loop Bus service (ODT 19.11.24) will disadvantage many, mostly elderly, people in Mosgiel. Those elderly who no longer have cars, mobile phones or computers will be affected disadvantageously without a reliable time-table for the loop bus. How long would it take to order up a bus?

Orbus could use small people-movers, with appropriate signage, in order to maintain the current 40-minute loop. Or Orbus could reinstate the original bus route that took passengers past the Mosgiel Health Centre instead of the long walk they are now required to make from Argyle St.

Please reconsider this most inconvenient change to the current bus loop service.

Liz and Peter Simpson

Mosgiel

Spending issues

Over the last few weeks I have read about government spending.

There has been $5 billion on a tunnel in Auckland, but they cannot find the unsubstantiated $3 billion for a hospital in Dunedin.

Now in the ODT (11.11.24) they advise that $51.4 million has been spent on consultancy fees to design our hospital. There appears to be no commonsense being used in this whole process.

Bruce Cromb

Green Island

Little boxes on the hillside, made of ticky tacky

Born in the fair city of Dunedin I have often revisited there because this is home base, and my most recent visit this September showed me that at some point those in charge of design have endeavoured to keep the beauty of the old style flowing into the new, except when you get into the inner city and there are all these square sterile, modern, large buildings.

I live in Christchurch and until the earthquakes that was fine. Now all around this city are rising up the apartment buildings that look like shoe boxes.

To me this place is becoming a place I would like to get away from.

I want to praise those who protect the beauty that is Dunedin, those that restore what the old (and there are plenty still to be worked on) and those who build new that blend so well with what is already there.

North East Valley is home: please pass on my hopes that Dunedin will protect that beauty it already has and limit the ticky tacky.

Ann Watson

Christchurch

Mural a delight

I don't remember reading anything about the north Dunedin cats’ mural being replaced, until now (ODT 19.11.24). The present mural is a delight and needs no replacement. I look at it each time I pass it by and I’ve never tired of it. For me it has happy memories. It is a part of north Dunedin.

Before the mural was installed the bridge walls were a magnet for taggers and I doubted the mural would last a week before it was defaced. I was wrong. Even the taggers appeared to take some delight in it and respected it by leaving it alone.

Sue Thompson

Dunedin

