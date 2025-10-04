In living memory

Photo: ODT files

Aulsebrooks Ltd is pulling out its Christmas cracker factory from Dunedin and transferring it to Auckland.

Mrs Noeline Baddock, supervisor at the factory for the past six of her 16 years with the company, said in 1985 that the staff naturally were disappointed at the news.

"We have known it’s been on the cards for some time," she said.

"It’s inevitable, I suppose, and a sign of the times."

"It’s a great pity this had to happen," Mrs Baddock said.

"All our crackers are hand-made and we put a lot of work into them."