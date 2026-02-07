In living memory

Photo; ODT files

St Kilda has its first full banking service in the borough’s 110-year history, the mayor, Mr I.J. Lawson, said at the opening of the Trusteebank Otago branch in St Kilda in 1986.

A bank officer, Mr S. Burhns (front), helped Mr Lawson make the first deposit at the branch.

The MP for St Kilda, Dr M.J. Cullen, the president of Trusteebank Otago, Mr R.R. Allan, and the branch manager, Mrs Karen Atherton, were also at the opening.

Within the borough’s boundary there is also a post office which has offered some banking services.

Mr Lawson said he is looking forward to progress on the planned new post office.