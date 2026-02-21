In living memory

Photo: ODT files

Ah young lady, late again!

Education at Otago Girls’ High School took a massive step backwards in February 1986 but only for the afternoon.

Celebrating the school’s 115th birthday, staff dressed in period costume and conducted the afternoon lessons as their counterparts would have done 100 years ago.

The pupils, who were unaware of the sudden change in curriculum, went along with the play according to the principal, Miss Greta Firth (seated).

Armed with cane is mathematics, science and computer teacher Linus Turner, while the 35 staff of the school stand behind.