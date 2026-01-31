In living memory

Photo: ODT files

Lying under about 15m of water at the bottom of Butchers Dam near Alexandra is the Butchers Gully Hotel, submerged in 1930.

In 1986, Mr Rodney Hogg, who owns a nursery alongside the dam, showed a recently acquired photograph of the hotel.

Members of Alexandra Divers Club had made several attempts to find the building, as had members of a Dunedin diving club, but the waters of the former reservoir for Alexandra and now on-farm water-supply dam had been too dark.