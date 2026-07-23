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Community checks out Te Puna Mahara

Some of the key project leaders behind Te Puna Mahara \\u2014 Cromwell Memorial Events Centre are (from left) general manager community experience David Scoones, Cromwell Community Board member Anna Harrison, venue director Will Harris, community experience manager Genevieve Chrystall, principal architect Chris Jack, property and facilities manager Garreth Robinson and architect Jess Sutherland. Photo: Carys Trotter
Some of the key project leaders behind Te Puna Mahara \\u2014 Cromwell Memorial Events Centre are (from left) general manager community experience David Scoones, Cromwell Community Board member Anna Harrison, venue director Will Harris, community experience manager Genevieve Chrystall, principal architect Chris Jack, property and facilities manager Garreth Robinson and architect Jess Sutherland. Photo: Carys Trotter
Some of the key project leaders behind Te Puna Mahara — Cromwell Memorial Events Centre are (from left) general manager community experience David Scoones, Cromwell Community Board member Anna Harrison, venue director Will Harris, community experience manager Genevieve Chrystall, principal architect Chris Jack, property and facilities manager Garreth Robinson and architect Jess Sutherland. Photo: Carys Trotter
Thursday, July 23, 2026
Otago|Central Otago
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