Community checks out Te Puna Mahara

The opening of Te Puna Mahara, the Cromwell Memorial Events Centre at the weekend was the first opportunity for people to get a look inside the $48 million building, which incorporates a 400-seat auditorium, a 40-seat boutique cinema, meeting and conference spaces, a dance studio, cafe and bar, creative studios and the museum and gallery areas. Central Otago reporter Carys Trotter went along for a look. [Missing Credit]Cromwell RSA Vice President Tub Rodgers hands out colouring pencils to Zoe Scoones and Eloise Horsnell, both of Cromwell, during the family entertainment in the RSA Room at Te Puna Mahara's Community Open Day. Photo: Michelle Van Rooyen [Missing Credit]Alexandra’s Circus Space troop, frm left, Adeline, Bridget, Zoey, Lola and Monnie delight the auditorium audience. Photo: CODC(c) Allied MediaAlexandra District and Queenstown & Southern Lakes pipe bands performing for crowds in the new Te Puna Mahara — Cromwell Memorial Events Centre as part of the day's events. Photo: Carys Trotter[Missing Credit]Olivia Manning and Karina Stephenson, both 11, of Cromwell, complete one of the puzzles in the new Cromwell Museum, onsite at Te Puna Mahara. Photo: CODC(c) Allied MediaKman's Martial Arts Club showcase their training to the audience in the new auditorium at Te Puna Mahara, in one of the day's many performances. Photo: Carys Trotter