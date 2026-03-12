Feinerman’s General Store co-owner Sally Feinerman co-ordinates with the Eden Hore Collection garment on display in the Roxburgh store. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Garments from the Eden Hore Collection are appearing across Central Otago as part of a mini exhibition trail bringing 1970s and ’80s high fashion into public spaces and small towns.

Five specially designed display pods have been placed around the region to showcase items from the nationally significant collection gathered by the late Naseby farmer Eden Hore.

One pod is on display at Feinerman’s General Store in Roxburgh, where it is expected to remain for about six months.

Two pods have been installed at Central Stories Museum and Gallery in Alexandra and two more at Lohi in Ranfurly.

Additional displays can be seen at the Ranfurly Art Deco Gallery and at the Central Otago District Council reception area, in Alexandra.

The temperature-controlled pods allow garments from the collection of more than 270 pieces to be rotated periodically, giving visitors around the region the chance to see different items over time.

The Eden Hore Collection is a nationally significant collection of high fashion garments from the 1970s and ’80s.

They were gathered by the late Eden Hore, who farmed in Maniototo.

It is made up of garments chosen by Mr Hore to reflect his interest in natural materials such as wool and animal hide, along with his love of glamour.

Feinerman’s co-owner Sally Feinerman said it was a thrill to be asked to have the display in store.

As well as the gown on display, the store also had the books featuring the collection for sale, along with notebooks and postcards showing the pieces.