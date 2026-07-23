Four young curlers from Maniototo have been selected to attend a World Curling Association development camp in Norway in August. They are Jonty Russell (15) from Patearoa, Indianna Hepi (15) from Naseby, Andrew Becker (14) from Hyde and Kaylah McAuley (13) from Ranfurly. They will be accompanied by international player, Bridget Becker, as coach, and Cass Becker as manager. They leave on August 16 and will be based in the former Olympic village in Lillehammer, Norway. During their stay they will have access to top coaches appointed by the World Curling Association. Maniototo curling identity Peter Becker said it would be a magnificent opportunity for the young curlers to further develop their skills and knowledge about their sport. All four came within the age range (15-18) for the next Winter Youth Olympic Games. “Unfortunately”, the Olympic Committee changed the curling format from a mixed fours tournament to a mixed doubles format which meant only two players, one of each gender, would be eligible to go, he said. Other young curlers from New Zealand, within the same age range, but not going to Norway would also be eligible to try out for the Winter Youth Olympic Games. The next games are scheduled for Dolomiti Valtellina in the Italian Alps in 2028.