Schools grappling with rapid roll growth are welcoming a $27million injection from the Government.

This will include $17million for a new school at Hanley's Farm, near Queenstown, and $10million for 20 new classrooms across five Central Otago and Southland schools.

Announcing the spending at Queenstown's Shotover Primary School yesterday, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said the population in Queenstown was growing "dramatically".

Mr Hipkins spent about an hour at the school, which will become the South Island's biggest primary school when its roll capacity rises to 900 next year.

He toured the site and received a grilling from year 7 and 8 pupils on issues ranging from the environment to the challenges of leading the education sector.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins tours Shotover Primary School with pupil Iritana Matenga (12). PHOTO: DAISY HUDSON

The announcement was part of the wider National Education Growth Plan which forecasts an additional 100,000 new pupil places will be needed across the country by 2030.

The new primary school at Hanley's Farm near Queenstown will provide space for 400 pupils.

Shotover Primary School will receive six new classrooms catering for 132 pupils, both Alexandra Primary School and Hawea Flat School Wanaka will get four new classrooms for 88 pupils apiece, and both Garston School and Cromwell Primary School will get three new classrooms providing an additional 66 pupil places each.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from principals.

Shotover Primary School principal Ben Witheford praised the move, saying he was "really excited".

"We've been working with the ministry for two or three years now about getting ahead of the growth curve, so this is extremely positive."

Mr Hipkins also hinted at further announcements, saying they would be made when "planning is more advanced".

Alexandra Primary School principal Adele Gott said she was thrilled by the announcement, and said it was the end of a "long and patient journey".

Cromwell Primary School principal Wendy Brooks said the funding came after another four new classrooms at the school were opened at the beginning of term two this year.

"We're at capacity again already, so this funding really reflects the growth in Cromwell.

"We're pleased the ministry is responding in a more timely manner to the growth."

Hawea Flat School principal Sue Heath said it was "great" the ministry had recognised the school was in a growth area. Its roll of 235 is expected to reach about 270 by the end of next year.

"Four classrooms would be very welcome, as we are quite limited with space at present."

Pupils also attend the school from Lake Hawea, where a 400-lot special housing area was recently approved by the Government.

Garston School board of trustees chairman Mark Evan said an additional 66 pupils was "a fair way off ... at least we know they've got plans to build our infrastructure up".

"I had been made aware but was told to keep it under wraps."

• Additional reporting by staff reporters