A massive Cromwell subdivision has doubled in size to 1000 lots and is now on the fast track to approval. On Tuesday, Fulton Hogan Land Development’s proposed Parkburn subdivision project received the nod from Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop for a fast-tracked consenting process. Application documents from the company show over a 10-year delivery period, the project was estimated to directly create 101 fulltime equivalent jobs and wages of $84 million. Allied Media has previously reported on Fulton Hogan’s plans to develop land at Parkburn Quarry into a subdivision and as recently as August, up to 559 lots were proposed for the site. However, fast-track documents said the project provided for staged creation of "approximately 1000 residential units across a range of densities". Space was also allocated for a local commercial centre, a potential primary school site and several reserves. A large marina off Lake Dunstan, included earlier plans, was not part of the fast-track application — instead two smaller coves were to be formed. The company’s economic assessment report noted the Cromwell ward population was rapidly growing and a "steady supply of new homes" was needed to accommodate the growth. Its proposal would make a "significant contribution to regional housing supply and [generate] significant regional economic benefits". The report said the project was estimated to create indirectly create a further 230 fulltime equivalent jobs and wages of $199m over the 10 years. A total gross domestic product boost of $472m was estimated in that period — $127m directly and $345m indirectly. Development costs were estimated as $854m. Several interested parties, including ministers, mana whenua, local councils and government agencies, were invited to comment on the company’s application. Most either did not support or oppose the project, or were not aware of any reason it should not be referred. Contact Energy did not support or oppose referral but identified two matters of potential concern. It said all private land and road reserves should be elevated to 197m, reducing flooding risks from Lake Dunstan, and an easement or deed or covenant for the coves was required to provide for Contact’s water storage and account for liability. Both matters could be appropriately managed, it said. Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said the primary benefit of the proposal was its provision of additional housing, which was "critical for a growing economy". In his written decision, Mr Bishop was satisfied the project’s estimated housing supply and economic benefits met requirements to refer it to the fast-track approvals process. Fulton Hogan Land Development will now lodge a substantive application for the project: the company has two years to do so. Project elements • Bulk earthworks to backfill and rehabilitate a quarry. • Subdivision allowing construction of about 1000 residential units. • Subdivision enabling construction of a neighbourhood centre, which may include retail, commercial, medical and early childhood education, and a primary school. • Landscaping and development of an open space network and restoration along the margins of Parkburn Stream and Lake Dunstan. • Two coves extending into Lake Dunstan. • Associated infrastructure, including for Three Waters services and transport. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz