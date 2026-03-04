Trail riders on the Lake Dunstan cycle trail approach a cantilevered section over the Clutha River. PHOTO: ODT FILES An influx of cyclists is expected in Bannockburn shortly — and council funds should be used to ensure their safety, the community board says. The Cromwell Community Board recommended the Central Otago District Council use financial contribution reserves to build a shared path about 185m long that would bridge the gap between the soon-to-open Kawarau Gorge Trail and the historic gold mining township. Two options were considered by the community board this week — widening the road shoulder or creating a separate cycle path. Widening the shoulder was expected to cost about $300,000 while a separate path would cost nearer $600,000, the community board heard. Council planning and infrastructure general manager Quinton Penniall recommended the less expensive option. "While it provides less physical separation from live vehicles compared to a stand-alone path, it will still shift cyclists out of the main traffic lane and could be integrated with Stage 1 of the Bannockburn water main project, offering practical delivery efficiencies." Mr Penniall said once open the Kawarau Gorge cycle trail would run from Bannockburn Bridge, up Bannockburn Rd, and along Felton Rd. It would be a key corridor for people between Bannockburn and the wider trail network. "This gap forces pedestrians and cyclists to travel along the road edge and uphill, exposing them to live traffic." The planned 35km Kawarau Gorge Trail will link the Queenstown Trail with the Lake Dunstan Trail near the Bannockburn township. ODT GRAPHIC The Kawarau Gorge trail was scheduled to open later this month and significantly increase pedestrian and cyclist traffic. "Completing this link will connect the network, separate users from vehicles, and provide a safer route for visitors unfamiliar with local roads." In the public forum at the last board meeting Bannockburn residents raised concerns about the number of cyclists on the road, the lack of public toilets and parking for people using the Lake Dunstan trail. The upcoming opening of the Kawarau Gorge trail hightened their concerns. Board members agreed to recommend council use Cromwell financial contribution reserves for the project but wanted a barrier to be included to discourage cyclists from using the road. Mr Penniall said using the Lake Dunstan Trail as a benchmark it was expected tens of thousands of people would use the new trail. Initial forecasts for the Lake Dunstan Trail suggested 7000 riders would use it each year. However, in its first year more than 80,000 people rode it. Southern Lakes Trails chief executive Janeen Wood said there were 84,000 riders in the first year from May 2021 to May 2022. That decreased to 60,000 in the second year, 53,000 the following and 45,000 last year. However, it was anticipated the numbers would rise again when the Kawarau Gorge trail opened and the last connection between Alexandra and Roxburgh on the Roxburgh Gorge trail opened early next year as people rode the length of the trail to Dunedin, Ms Wood said.