Some of the key project leaders behind Te Puna Mahara — Cromwell Memorial Events Centre are (from left) general manager community experience David Scoones, Cromwell Community Board member Anna Harrison, venue director Will Harris, community experience manager Genevieve Chrystall, principal architect Chris Jack, property and facilities manager Garreth Robinson and architect Jess Sutherland. PHOTOS: CARYS TROTTER

A day that ‘‘exceeded expectations in every way’’: that’s how the opening of Cromwell’s new $45.8 million memorial events centre — Te Puna Mahara — went, according to Central Otago District Council community experience group manager David Scoones, during the hall’s official opening on Saturday.

After nearly three decades in the making, Te Puna Mahara — Cromwell Memorial Events Centre has officially opened its doors, throwing them open this weekend to a packed community turnout full of excitement and anticipation.

The centre opened to the public on Saturday with a Community Gala Day, after an opening ceremony the day before led by the Cromwell Returned Services Association (RSA), centred on the relighting of the Eternal Flame.

RSA vice-president Tub Rodgers — a former New Zealand Air Force member — said during Friday’s ceremony he hoped the centre would serve the community while also giving the RSA a central place to gather, helping attract future members.

‘‘It’s brilliant to be a part of, and all the work here is just magnificent’’.

President Denis Ryan was unable to attend, his message being shared by Mr Rodgers.

‘‘This is a celebration of a new beginning, while also reflecting on the legacy that brought us here’’, with the flame standing as ‘‘a powerful symbol of remembrance’’, Mr Ryan said.

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley said it had been a very long journey for the RSA, the community and the hall itself, and that it was especially significant to be able to commemorate the moment by lighting the flame together.

Visitors take in sweeping views of Cromwell Lake from inside the new Te Puna Mahara – Cromwell Memorial Events Centre.

The ceremony included a march and wreath-laying at the cenotaph, speeches and Last Post followed by the national anthem, before attendees gathered for refreshments in the centre’s new RSA room.

Cromwell RSA secretary Pete Svensson called it a moment that gave Cromwell ‘‘its own permanent meeting place again.’’

First lit in 1959, the flame had been extinguished for around two years during the rebuild.

‘‘We are now able to continue honouring [service personnel]. The flame is an attachment to that memory. As it burns, so it will always remind us of them,’’ Mr Svensson said.

Saturday’s Community Gala Day opened with a ribbon-cutting shortly before 10am, performed jointly by Mrs Alley and Cromwell Community Board member Anna Harrison.

Crowds poured in almost immediately, greeted by staff as they made their way through the building’s new spaces.

Mr Scoones, also designated MC for the day, told the crowd they were ‘‘all the main event — community is the main event’’, noting the project as 30 years’ work from contractors, suppliers, volunteers, council staff and the community itself.

‘‘To be here now just shows the work everyone has put into this — it’s incredible to be a part of,’’ he said.

From there, the venue quickly settled into its new role as a hub for arts, culture and community connection. The centre features a 400-seat auditorium, a 40-seat boutique cinema, meeting and conference spaces, a dance studio, cafe and bar, creative studios and the newly reimagined Te Huika Wai Cromwell Museum and gallery areas — all set on the banks of the Kawarau River.

One of the day's many performances: Kman's Martial Arts Club showcasing their training to the audience in the new auditorium at Te Puna Mahara.

The day’s programme reflected that variety, including pipe band performances from the Alexandra district and Queenstown Southern Lakes bands, the Roxburgh Pioneer Energy Brass Band and RSA Men’s Singers, alongside dance and music from Prodigy Dance, Fine Thyme Theatre Company and the Cromwell Community Choir.

Architects Chris Jack, project lead and principal architect at Jasmax’s South Island studio, and Jess Sutherland, local architect partner on the project, said Te Puna Mahara was one of the ‘‘most exciting projects’’ they had been a part of.

They said the design process was a ‘‘thoughtful’’ one, wanting to honour the military, cultural and geographical significance of the centre.

The project also involved close partnership with Aukaha, the consultancy for Kāi Tahu, which worked alongside the architects and council to help retain key cultural values and shape a cultural overlay throughout the design process.