Otematata Station cook, farmer and cookbook author Philippa Cameron will be the guest speaker at a waste management workshop in Millers Flat this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Teviot Valley Water Care Group will hold a workshop on Wednesday to discuss rural waste and what can be reduced, recycled and reused from it.

Group spokeswoman Deirdre Perkins said while the group’s focus was water other practices on farms fed into that.

Managing waste was an issue for everyone and the group thought bringing author, cook and farmer Philippa Cameron to speak would engage all the community, not just farmers.

With nearly half a million followers on Instagram and her recipe book What’s for Smoko in many New Zealand kitchens, Mrs Cameron is known for environmentally friendly methods around the house and farm.

Packaging had changed dramatically on recent decades and even seed bags were now plastic-coated, Mrs Perkins said. The workshop would hopefully come up with ideas to reduce and reuse some of the waste produced.

"It’s the farmers that have to try and come up with how do we then get rid of it, because [the packaging is] not really reusable. It’s trying to put it back on what can the producers do also to help. You know, they’re creating this plastic ... it’s quite a big-picture sort of thing."

Recycling collections or drop-off points would help but ultimately consumers had to push back and demand recyclable or resusable bags, Mrs Perkins said.

"It’s about having systems or suggestions for people, and this is what Philippa’s going to talk about, too, is what her systems are to make it easier. Because if it’s too hard, you’re just not going to do it, are you?"

— The workshop will be in Millers Flat on Wednesday and will begin with lunch at noon. To book a spot email teviotwater@gmail.com.

— Allied Media