The BBC’s Great Railway Journeys director Ben Cowland films host Michael Portillo shaking hands with Oamaru Steam and Rail general manager Harry Andrew. PHOTOS: JULES CHIN A BBC crew filming in Oamaru say they were ‘‘charmed by the town’’. Their show, the latest season of the BBC’s travel-by-rail series Great Railway Journeys — watched by millions worldwide — is presented by former British cabinet minister Michael Portillo, who travels scenic routes around the world by rail. The crew departed from Dunedin Railway Station on the Seasider to journey to Oamaru last Tuesday, documenting the scenic coastal train ride. Mr Portillo told the Oamaru Mail the crew had been captivated by the North Otago town. ‘‘It’s the first time the show has been in New Zealand and Oamaru. We’ve just been charmed by the town. ‘‘It has such a fine heritage of these marvellous Victorian-era buildings. ‘‘We’ve been out with the Steampunkers and we’ve had a memorably amusing day and now we’re rounding off our day with Harry and the crew and this marvellous B10 engine,’’ Mr Portillo said. Michael Portillo with (front) Harry Andrew and (top) rail fireman Dion Voyce in front of the B10 at the Oamaru Steam and Rail station. Oamaru Steam and Rail general manager Harry Andrew said it was pretty special that the B10 and the town’s railway history would be a part of the classic travel show. Steampunk NZ Festival chairwoman Lea Campbell said she wanted to showcase all the town had to offer, including Oamaru Rail and Steam. ‘‘It’s very exciting they came here, Lea from Steampunk was the main organiser ... I hope more people will see and understand what’s going on here, and learn more about Oamaru,’’ Mr Portillo said. Mr Andrew gave an overview of the B10’s restoration and history on film before his wife Janet Andrew, acting stationmaster, rang the bell for the steam train to set off with the film crew and tourists around the Oamaru Harbour. Earlier in the day, 26 Steampunk Festival crew and fans from all round the South Island were on board for planned activities with the show’s host and crew, including dressing up Mr Portillo, who ‘‘looked splendid’’ in a Steampunk outfit, Ms Campbell said. Mr Portillo and the crew took in the sights of the Historic Precinct and Steampunk HQ, rode a four-person parade pedal bike, took part in TeaPot Racing in the historic Meeks Mill building and had a farewell drink at Craftwork Brewery,’’ Ms Campbell said. Waitaki District Council partnerships manager Shelley Winsor said they were pleased to host Mr Portillo, producers and crew, to showcase the unique heritage and what the district has to offer. After filming in the North Island the film crew had a total of 10 days in the South Island to document the Taieri Gorge, TranzAlpine and Coastal Pacific. The show is expected to be broadcast in 2027.