A Labour Weekend booze ban, to prevent drink-fuelled anti-social behaviour near Benmore Dam, will again be in place this year.

Councillors this week unanimously backed imposing the temporary alcohol ban, which covers the upper terrace of Loch Laird and the foreshore between Loch Laird and the Wildlife Reserve camping ground.

The ban was first put in place in 2021.

This followed concerns that the upper terrace had become a de-facto party venue, mainly for high school students, recreation specialist Lindsay Hyde said in a report prepared for Tuesday’s Waitaki District Council meeting.

There had been a variety of unsafe situations and anti-social behaviour, “much of it related to the consumption of alcohol”, the report states..

Over the past four years there had been a reduction in issues following the bans.

If a temporary alcohol ban was not imposed, there was a risk that alcohol-related harm could occur within the area.

Camp management staff would be onsite and if any issues arose the team would contact the local police, said Mr Hyde.

Police had also recommended the nearby boat harbour area was monitored to deter anti-social behaviour there, councillors heard on Tuesday.

Cr Brent Cowles said he was “really concerned” about the “hotspot” and they might want to think about including it in the temporary ban next year.

Mr Hyde said they would monitor the situation and “hopefully things don’t escalate” but there would be resources available.