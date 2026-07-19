A conserve water notice for the Oamaru supply has been lifted.

The notice was put in place in the wake of flooding a fortnight ago, with residents and businesses urged to use water for “essential needs” only.

After lifting the notice on Monday, Waitaki District Council said it had remained in place longer than "initially hoped” as overall water demand “did not reduce significantly”.

It emerged last week that despite the notice, there had been no significant drop in water use by the public.

The council thanked those “who made an effort to reduce their water use while the notice was in place”.

The Waitaki District is now in recovery mode after a state of emergency declared in the wake of this month’s flooding was lifted last week.