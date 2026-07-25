Southland trainer Ebony Turner is excited about the future with 2-year-old filly Glamour Extreme following her eye-catching debut victory at Oamaru last weekend. From her outside gate in the 14-horse field, the daughter of Extreme Warrior settled midfield for jockey Rohan Mudhoo, who bided his time before asking his charge to improve three wide with 500m to go. Down the home straight, Mudhoo guided Glamour Extreme to the better footing out wide and she bounded away to score a comfortable two-length victory. While Glamour Extreme had not had a trial prior to her debut, she had impressed in two jump outs, but was unwanted by punters, who let her drift to 28-1 odds, and Turner was pleased to get the win and reward her backers handsomely. “I am rapt,” Turner said. “She is a cool wee horse. I am proud of what she has done and how fast those wee legs can go. “She had a jump out at Invercargill a couple of months ago and she won that with a leg in the air. She had another jump out at Wingatui just over a month ago and she went down by a nose under a hold. “I was pretty confident. I knew she has got ability.” Purchased by Kerri Spence Bloodstock at the 2024 Inglis Great Southern Weanling Sale for $A6000 ($NZ7170), Glamour Extreme was subsequently offered through Highline Thoroughbreds’ 2025 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 2 Yearling Sale draft, but she failed to reach her $22,000 reserve. Turner was offered the filly and she jumped at the opportunity. “Kerry bought her in Australia and she got broken in up north,” Turner said. ‘‘She has come up so quickly and she is so professional, so I thought we would run her as a 2-year-old and see how we get on and she has come along in leaps and bounds in the last couple of months.” Buoyed by the dominance of her debut victory, Turner said she will head home to study the spring programme and map out a plan towards some stakes targets. Riccarton mare Bella Luce was victorious in Sunday’s Oamaru Cup, and now trainer Lance Robinson is hoping he can attain valuable black-type with the rising 8-year-old. The daughter of Belardo had come close as a 3-year-old when fourth in the Listed Mufhasa Stakes for former trainers Shaun and Emma Clotworthy. Robinson is hopeful she can go at least one better in the Group 3 Winter Cup at Riccarton next Saturday, Sunday’s win making her ballot exempt for the mile feature. She jumped away well on Sunday under apprentice jockey Triston Moodley, who sent her straight to the front. Bella Luce was still full of running at the turn and she held her rivals at bay to win by three-quarters of a length. “It was a good effort — I am very pleased,” Robinson said. “She is a mare that can sometimes miss the kick a bit and she loves racing up on speed, so once she began well today I was pretty confident that she would be hard to beat. “It was a good ride by Triston — she began well, led and was just too good for them. It was a good effort.” While Bella Luce had two lead-in runs on the synthetic, Robinson maintains his mare is better suited to Heavy going, which she will likely encounter at Riccarton at the start of next month. “We only ran her on the synthetic mainly to fit her up for this race and we had nowhere else to go, so we had to run her on the synthetic. “She has qualified for the Winter Cup now, so we might as well have a crack at that. If she can get a bit of black-type, that is what she is down here for, so that is the main aim.” — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk