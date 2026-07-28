As the tributes continue to flow for much loved Waitaki district councillor Jim Hopkins it is too soon to talk of the inevitable by-election that must follow, the council says.

When an elected member resigns or dies while in office, a by-election is held to fill the vacant seat.

Cr Hopkins was one of 11 councillors representing the Waitaki district, which covers four specific electoral wards including the Ahuriri, Corriedale, Oamaru and Waihemo wards.

The council is legally required to hold a by-election to fill the vacancy created by his death.

A council spokesman said Cr Hopkins was “only eight months into his term, so it is not close enough to an election for it to go uncontested”.

“The way he did his job, he was furiously in love with public service, “ the spokesman said.

There would be information on the by-election in due course.

"But for now we are respecting the family’s wishes here and focusing on a fitting tribute for Jim, who was very loved in the community.”

Since his death on Monday, Cr Hopkins, a broadcaster, scriptwriter and author, has been lauded as “beloved” and described as an “absolute icon” and a “legend” by many including Waitaki’s present and past mayors, fellow councillors and members of the public.

In tributes online, he is being remembered for his wit, comedy and advocacy for the underdog.

Cr Hopkins was first elected on to the council as Oamaru ward councillor in 2007.