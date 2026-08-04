Tributes have been paid to "Kiwi icon" Jim Hopkins in the council chamber.

The long-serving councillor died on Monday last week, aged 79.

On Tuesday he was remembered fondly by his colleagues at the Waitaki District Council.

Cr Hopkins may not have been present in the council chamber, but his presence was certainly felt.

There was his empty seat, flowers, a picture of the political stalwart who served for almost two decades on the council, red glasses and a print-out of the phrase "I shall retreat in disarray", which he was often heard to say.

New Zealand flags — albeit miniature — were lowered to half mast across tables.

A moment of silence was held and a video was played with a compilation of clips from his days at council and his storied career as a broadcaster and columnist.

Cr Hopkins had a real way with words, Mayor Mel Tavendale said.

Paying tribute to a “Kiwi icon”, she said that “beneath the wit and the theatrical flourishes was a generous, thoughtful man with a really huge heart”.

"That was Jim, cultured, clever, kind and just the right amount of outrageous.”

Cr Sven Thelning joked that Cr Hopkins was one of the “very few people” who would turn down the use of a microphone to speak publicly.

He mentioned the thousands he had helped raise for the Rotary Club at charity auctions and guessed a “large part” of why Oamaru’s Bookarama made so much money was because the book lover was buying as many novels as they were selling.

He would be “hugely missed”.

Cr Brent Cowles said his colleague was always a man he had looked up to.

His occasional battles with IT were referenced.

“All I can say is, I really hope the pearly gates haven’t upgraded to two-factor authentication,” Cr Cowles said.

Mrs Tavendale earlier said she hoped wherever Cr Hopkins was, that Microsoft had not followed him there.

Cr Dan Lewis said it seemed “really odd” speaking of the late councillor in the past tense because “he’s very present in this room and has been for a very long time”.

He praised his “countless years of service” to local authorities.

Cr Frans Schlack called Cr Hopkins a “legend for what he has given to this council”.

"I would suggest that in the future if the opportunity presents itself that something is going to make sure that future generations will remember Jim for the legend that he was.”

Cr John McCone said anyone who aspired to sit around the council table should look at a few past videos of the former councillor and “you’ll learn so much”.

"Thanks for the privilege, Jim.”

Council chief executive Alex Parmley said Cr Hopkins “always kept us on our toes” with his questions.

"He kept the art of debate alive.”

Cr Hana Fanene-Taiti said she “always appreciated and valued” her colleague’s support for her as a newly-elected member in 2019 when she was “trying to find my voice around the table”.

A waiata was then sung in tribute.