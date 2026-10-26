SUBSCRIBERNorth Otago‘Disappointing’ number of dog owners disobeying rules at Oamaru HarbourThree deceased little penguins were brought in to Oamaru Penguins in May, with two "definitely" killed in dog attacks in Harbour St and Harbourside Park and a third found at All Day Bay suspected to have been mauled to death but "too degraded" to tell for certain. Photo: SUPPLIEDCharley-Kai JohnBureau chief - OamaruMonday, October 26, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO