A 23-year-old driver allegedly more than three times the legal alcohol limit was caught in Oamaru last weekend, police say.

The woman was pulled over on Eden St at 11am on Saturday.

She recorded an alleged breath-alcohol level of 789mcg after initially being pulled over for speeding.

The woman will appear in the Oamaru District Court next month.

A 71-year-old man was arrested on Monday for common assault following an alleged family harm incident in Oamaru.

Police were called to an address in the North Otago town just after 5pm.

The man will appeared in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday.