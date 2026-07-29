SuppliedCr Jim Hopkins sips ‘ava in a ceremony with Samoa’s minister of health and delegation in March, 2026. Oamaru Pacific Island Trust chief executive and councillor Hana Fanene Taiti said she would remember fondly Cr Hopkins’ contribution to championing and supporting Pasifika events and education. Photo: supplied A “valued and cherished” councillor, Jim Hopkins will be remembered in a farewell tribute in Oamaru on Thursday. Cr Hopkins died on Monday aged 79. Known as a colourful character and recognisable by his red-framed glasses, Cr Hopkins made his name in broadcasting, later becoming a long-serving member of the Waitaki District Council (WDC). A council spokesman said the community was invited to pay respects to Cr Hopkins and acknowledge what he brought to their community in almost two decades of service. “As part of Jim’s final journey to Christchurch tomorrow, the hearse will pause outside council offices on Thames St; we estimate this will be between 9.15am and 9.30am,” he said. Waitaki mayor Mel Tavendale will lead a tribute to Mr Hopkins as he leaves Oamaru and the Waitaki District for the final time. Cr Hana Fanene-Taiti said she was deeply saddened by the death of Cr Hopkins. “It was sad as I walked into council chambers on Tuesday for a workshop, as he usually sat beside me. “We would always chat; he was always so supportive of me since my first term in 2019. “I really valued and cherished having that opportunity to learn from someone like him,” she said. Ms Fanene-Taiti said his legacy would endure. “He always supported our Pasifika culture and we honour and acknowledge him, and we wish him a safe journey into the next life. “Ia manuia lau malaga tofa soifua (farewell on your journey, go with life and peace).” A funeral will be held in Christchurch at a date yet unconfirmed. The WDC is planning a memorial service to formally acknowledge Cr Hopkins and his long-standing service to the Waitaki community.