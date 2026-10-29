North Otago cricketer Nathan Smith has been all over the world this year, playing in five different countries in 2026. Reporter Nic Duff catches up with him now as the international schedule will only get busier with the home summer under way.

Whenever the Oamaru Mail speaks with Black Caps all-rounder Nathan Smith, the first question usually revolves around recapping a busy last 12 months and this time was no different.

“Jeez, a fair bit has happened actually, to be fair,” he said last week.

In the last year, Smith has played test matches and ODIs at home against England and the West Indies before heading to Bangladesh earlier in 2026 where he made his T20 international debut, along with three more ODIs.

The 28-year-old then took part in the historic four-day test in Ireland — the first meeting between the two sides in test cricket — and would play a starring role in New Zealand’s 2-1 test series win over England away from home.

Not quite done, Smith and his team-mates then played three ODIs in the Caribbean against the West Indies.

“I’m definitely still pinching myself,” the Waitaki Boys’ High School old boy said.

“When you’re out in the field and you’re competing, it’s just another game of cricket.

“But with days like this when you’re actually reflecting and thinking on it, it is pretty crazy.”

The highlight was the England tour in which Smith was named player of the series and got his name on the honours board at Lord’s for his six wickets for 70 in the first test.

“That’s going to be there forever which is cool.

“I’ve had a few mates go through for tours and [take] photos and send them back to me with it inked up there in gold.

“That’s special. That walk off was definitely the highlight of my cricketing career — I don’t know if it’ll ever be topped."

To cap it off, Smith was named ICC player of the month for June after he took 24 wickets at an average of 19.20 in four tests.

“I didn’t know I’d been nominated and [one of the media team] said I’d actually won the award.

“That was cool and that’s just on the back of, for me, having a good run with my body and getting a good run of domestic cricket — all those things that eventually your body is in good stead and you can just go out there and execute the skill."

It all lined up perfectly for the 28-year-old in that series.

“The toughest period is through the middle where the ball does get soft.

“It suited me a little bit in the sense like the plan that was required was a skill set that I’m really good at in terms of hitting the top of off [stump] and bowling straight and hitting the wicket hard.

“The wickets were shared all the way through. There were guys that bowled well — I just played all three tests.”

Previous experience playing county Cricket coupled with a consistent run of games helped with his performance.

“It started in Ireland as well. We had a good hit-out there, so I played four tests in four weeks which was cool.

“There’s an element of fatigue that comes in but the rhythm thing is always there.

“You get in this groove of bowling and almost knowing where the ball is going to go.”

However, the series win was what meant the most to Smith.

“Contributing to wins for New Zealand is ultimately what this is all about for me.

“I just want to keep contributing and hopefully play many more games for New Zealand.”

Now back at home, the Black Caps are in the thick of a T20 series against India with five ODIs and two tests to come.

The side also head to Australia for four tests, including a Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“Tests in Aussie are a lot of guys’ pinnacle . . . the guys are trying not to cast their minds too far forward to Aussie away. It’s certainly an exciting summer.

“It’s a dream year for us. England away, India at home and then Australia away — it doesn’t get any better than that for test cricket.’’

Smith would love to add to to his cricketing resume by being in the playing XI for Melbourne.

“That’s bucket list stuff.

“Playing at Lord’s and then playing at the MCG, you say you do that in your career you’re pretty happy and we get to do it in the space of six months.

, Having grown up watching a lot of test cricket from Australia, ‘’that feels like when the summer really starts so it’s going to be so cool and it’s going to be an experience that I’ll cherish forever if I do get the opportunity to play”.

The Black Caps play the fourth and fifth T20s against India tonight and Sunday, respectively, before the ODI series begins on Wednesday.