Building owners needing to gull-proof their roofs are being urged to do so before the red-billed gull breeding season begins.

The native gull (tarāpunga) will soon be looking for places to nest, and any deterrents need to be in place by the end of August.

Building owners could take action “now” to keep gutters and roofs bird-free this spring, a release from Waitaki District Council said.

Businesses and homeowners “should be aware of the potential costs” if gulls started to nest.

The council reminded residents it was illegal to disturb gulls once they had active nests (eggs or chicks).

“Whoever is responsible should identify and exclude parts of the roof that may be attractive to nesting gulls — flat ledges, gutters and flat roof surfaces, small walls or parapets that provide shelter from the wind and high points that can act as lookouts for birds.”

If an owner could not carry this out, they should contact the council for a list of roofing contractors in Oamaru who could provide assistance and advice.

In recent years, there has been a reduction in the number of birds nesting in the Oamaru CBD thanks to the efforts of building owners, the council said.

Regular roof and gutter checks to remove any material, before the birds had a chance to have eggs or chicks, was described as important.

“Gulls can arrive and start nesting quickly so if you think you see more one day, get up and have a look before it’s too late.”

If anyone finds gulls with eggs or chicks they should contact the Department of Conservation (Doc) on 0800 DOCHOT.

The council also issued a reminder about bird flu.

Two cases of H5 avian flu have so far been detected in New Zealand, both in the North Island.

People who see three or more sick or dead wildlife should report them to the exotic pest and disease hotline on 0800 809 966 or online at report.mpi.govt.nz.

People were advised not to try to handle or move the birds themselves if they suspected bird flu.

More information can be found at mpi.govt.nz/hpai