Inflation hit a two year high as the full impact of the Middle East war made itself felt on prices. Stats NZ data published this week showed the consumer price index rose 1.5 percent in the three months ended June, with the annual inflation rate rising to 4.1 percent from 3.1 percent in March. It was the highest annual rate since December 2023, and the quarterly increase the highest since September 2023. Higher petrol prices were the biggest contributor, rising 20 percent in the quarter, with diesel up 48 percent. "Together petrol and diesel accounted for almost two-thirds of the 1.5 percent quarterly increase," prices spokesperson Nicola Growden said. The higher petrol prices accounted for about a quarter of the annual inflation rate. Excluding food, fuel and household energy the quarterly inflation rate would have been 0.4 percent and the annual rate 2.5 percent. — RNZ