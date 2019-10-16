A former Oamaru man charged in relation to the deaths of two teenagers in a single-vehicle crash earlier this year has appeared in the Oamaru District Court.

Kaylem Rayne Webb-Hirst (16) and Michael Shelford Mauheni (17) died when the vehicle in which they were passengers crashed and caught fire at the intersection of TY Duncan and Shortland Rds on June 12 this year.

Joseph 'Amanaki Lelei Fisiitoi Siale (18), of Auckland, made a brief appearance before the registrar yesterday, charged with two counts of aggravated careless driving under the influence causing death.

The scene of a fatal crash in TY Duncan Rd, Oamaru, in June. Photo: Hamish MacLean

He was remanded on bail for a second appearance in Oamaru on November 13, when it is likely he will enter a plea.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth, of Oamaru, confirmed yesterday Siale was arrested in Auckland, where he now lived, on Tuesday morning following a months-long investigation.

She had earlier this month defended the length of time the investigation had taken because of its complexity.

''I think it's the normal amount of time for an investigation like this.

''We just need to make sure that everybody is spoken to, all of the facts are identified, and there's a lot of factors to consider in an investigation like this.

''We just want to make sure we get it right for all of the families involved in this.''