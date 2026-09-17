Bowls season is just around the the corner, which means it is time for the Rusty Mac Memorial Pairs Tournament.

Now in its seventh year, the tournament honours the late Russell ‘‘Rusty’’ McDonald and his son, Craig, who died in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

The three-day event begins today at the Awamoa Bowling Club.

Craig started the first edition of the event with his mother, Annie McDonald, in 2020.

Entry for players was again highly coveted this year, she told the Oamaru Mail.

“It’s always full and there’s always people wanting to get in.”

The tournament will have new champions in 2026 as last year’s victorious pair were unable to attend.

Young gun Hamish Kelliher is also returning having been named Bowls New Zealand’s 2026 Emerging Player of the Year earlier this month.

Rusty’s brother Charlie is also back, making the trip from Auckland.

It will be his third time attending having last been in 2024.

The tournament has “a national appeal” after seven years, Awamoa Bowling Club president Bob Kingan said.

“It’s just grown upon itself.

“It hasn’t changed and I don’t think we’ll be changing it a great deal.”

It has become the unofficial opening for the season in North Otago.

Out of town players were always amazed how early the club were able to play, tournament controller Terry Lake said.

“The Southlanders come up and they’re playing here then they go back and it’s at least a month until they get back on the greens in Invercargill.”

Even the flooding in July could not stop greenkeeper Sonny Brown, Kingan said.

“[It was] well managed by Sonny.

“There’s ways and means of holding the water there and letting it away and that sort of thing.

“He just bided his time and did his best and it’s come out very well.”

Brown was a key part of the club but preferred to stay behind the scenes, Annie said.

“Sonny does an amazing job.

“He should be greenkeeper of the year but he would never, ever want to be nominated for it.”

The entire club was looking forward to the three-day tournament.

“As serious as it is — it’s a real fun tournament.”

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz