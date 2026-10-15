Glenavy locked away some silverware for the summer in their first match of the new season.

The Borton Cup resumed with all six teams in action last weekend.

The Rangers beat Albion by five wickets to reclaim the Marshall Smith Memorial Trophy.

Their bowlers led the way, restricting Albion to just 121 in the first innings.

Zach Graham finished with figures of five for 34 as they dismissed the opposition in the 26th over.

Captain Harry Murphy and Flynn Sanford took the top off the batting order with a pair of wickets each.

Aneesh Bose (25) top scored for Albion while Jacob Davies and Ravi Lalia scored 23 each.

Glenavy made short work of the run chase thanks to a captain’s knock from Murphy at the top of the order.

His innings of 77 was scored at better than a run a ball and saw his side to victory in the 26th over.

Davies completed a nice day out with three wickets for Albion.

Valley knocked off defending champions Oamaru in a thrilling run fest.

Batting first, Oamaru posted an intimidating total of 316/8.

Classy all-rounder Stephan Grobler was the star of the show scoring an unbeaten 102 off 88 balls.

He was aptly supported by a brutal 89 from James Ferris which came off just 36 balls and included eight maximums.

Quinn Wardle (40) and Sukhjinder Rana (31) also chipped in.

Jacob Fowler was the best with the ball for Valley claiming three wickets.

Opener Toby Growcott got the run chase started quickly with an impressive 60 off 47 balls before new recruit Luke Taylor anchored the innings.

His knock of 95 off 79 balls was exactly what Valley needed.

When Ferris had him trapped in front lbw with his side still needing six runs, Oamaru would have fancied their chances.

However, Fowler (30 not out) and Jack Cameron saw their side home with just one wicket to spare.

Asanka Perera picked up a five wicket bag in a fine spell of bowling for Oamaru.

Union spoiled the debut of the Combined Schools team to claim a huge win.

They thumped the newly formed squad of St Kevin’s College and Waitaki Boys’ High School students by 218 runs.

Alex Wilson led the way with the bat striking an unbeaten century.

His 101 anchored the innings with support from Liam Mavor (37) and Archie Chatfield (34) as Union posted 302/6.

Oscar Collett and Tai McLean both picked up a pair of wickets for the school side.

In reply, their run chase never really got going as their largest partnership was just 37 runs.

Hamish Fowler’s innings of 43 was the only real resistance as they were bowled out for 84 in the 28th over.

Sean Conlan was exceptional with the ball taking five wickets and conceding just one run from a 21-ball spell.

SATURDAY

Union and Glenavy will look to keep their momentum rolling into round two when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Oamaru and Albion are searching for their first wins of the season while the Combined Schools team plays Valley.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz