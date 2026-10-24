Oamaru welcomed 34 bowls teams from across the South Island to town last week.

They hosted the Clubs New Zealand 2026 South Island Women’s Outdoor Bowls Tournament.

Officially hosted by the Oamaru Club outdoor bowls sections, games were played at Awamoa, Phoenix and Meadowbank bowling clubs across five days.

It was believed to be the first time in six years they have hosted.

Oamaru Club outdoor bowls secretary Jan Nath said it was a successful event.

“There’s a lot of people that are here to win, come what may, but it’s nice to hear the laughter as well and people actually enjoying themselves.

“It’s a good tournament.”

However, it was not without its setbacks, as rain forced the tournament indoors on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We were just very lucky that we could have the Meadowbank stadium to use that so that we could actually continue.”

Nath was very appreciative of the work from president Trevor Robertson who organised the tournament throughout the week.

Oamaru bowler Hilda Bennett had a great week as her composite team comprising of Dunedin bowlers Irene Cron, Jo-Anne Marshall and Moana Oliver won the title.

They beat Bev Morel, Lynley O’Callaghan, Christine Buchanan and Beth Brown, a composite team from Christchurch and Central Otago, in the final.

An Oamaru team consisting of Dorothy Breen, Judy Simpson, Barbara Allan and Doreen Mavor also won the consolation cup.

Oamaru will host the tournament again in 2027.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz