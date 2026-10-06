A service station in Oamaru has been temporarily closed after a council inspection carried out in the wake of flooding in the district revealed underlying “issues” with the stormwater network.

The investigation found issues between Reed St and Severn St, the Waitaki District Council said.

Z Energy said it was assisting the council and its site at Severn St would remain closed “as a precaution” while assessments were completed and work carried out.

A spokesperson for the energy company said: “Z Oamaru is temporarily closed due to concerns associated with stormwater infrastructure located on the site.”

The safety of customers, team members and suppliers was its “top priority”.

“We will reopen the site once it is safe to do so and keep our customers informed as more information becomes available.”

A council spokesperson said: “Waitaki District Council has undertaken inspections of the stormwater network following the significant rain event in July.

“Investigation has identified some issues with the network between Reed St and Severn St and have been working with Z Energy and independent engineers to determine the extent of the issue, what repairs are required and the approximate timeframes.”

“Further work will be taking place this week at the site.”