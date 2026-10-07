Fish & Game rangers have been active throughout the region as the new fishing season begins.

Sixty-six anglers who were checked on by rangers across the Waitaki, Pareora, Ōpihi and Ōrāri catchments were found to be compliant.

One angler was in breach of sports fishing regulations after using more than one rod, Central South Island Fish & Game said.

Paul Reeves, of Oamaru, was all smiles on opening day of the season. Mr Reeves fished the Pareora River at Holme Station Bridge, marking his 58th fishing season. Photo: Blake Harper / Fish & Game

The case remains under review.

The 2026-27 fishing season got off to a drizzly start last Thursday but the weather soon cleared to pleasant conditions and waterway conditions were described as “mostly ideal”.

School holidays also meant there were anglers of all ages out trying their luck.

Making the most of the school holidays, 11-year-olds Kian Kurze (left), from Maheno, and Gabriel Blakemore, from Glenavy, were at Bells Pond near the Waitaki River on the opening day of the 2026-27 fishing season. Kian’s dad took the pair out and the trio caught four fish between them during the morning. Kian has been fishing for two years, while Gabriel is just getting into it. It was the first time both boys had headed out on opening day. Photo: Blake Harper / Fish & Game

On opening day, about 30 jet-boats were launched on the Waitaki River and one lucky pair of jet-boating anglers reeled in about 30 fish.

Anglers at Lake Opuha reported catching 1-1.3kg brown or rainbow trout.

About 80 anglers were fishing the lake from boat and shore throughout the day.

Across the region there were some “great catches” of brown and rainbow trout, weighing 1-1.5kg on average.

Eli Edgeler, 11, from Temuka, with an impressive opening day rainbow trout catch from the Waitaki River. Photo: Kirk Edgeler / Supplied

There was a scattering of anglers throughout the Ōpihi River.

The fishing season for local fisheries, like Waitaki River and Kakanui River, remains open until April 30.

However, many high-country rivers and lakes remain closed until opening day on the first Saturday in November, including the Hakataramea and Maerewhenua rivers.

Anglers have been reminded by Fish & Game to purchase a fishing licence and review the 2026-27 regulations guide to make sure they are sticking to the rules.