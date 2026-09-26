The Rusty Mac Memorial Pairs Tournament proved a hit once again.

The seventh edition of the tournament was held at the Awamoa Bowling Club in Oamaru last weekend.

Tauranga duo Steve Beel and John Gray took home the crown for 2026 beating Oamaru pair Bill Jenson and Ray Forbes in the final.

Alistar Watson, of Clyde, and Richie Muir, of Omakau, won the Craig McDonald Plate beating Dylan Edwards, of Oamaru and Rod Fleming, of Dunedin, in the final.

The tournament honours the late Russell ‘‘Rusty’’ McDonald and his son, Craig, who died in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Craig started the first edition of the event with his mother, Annie McDonald, in 2020.

Despite it being a busy week, Annie loves the tournament and returns every year.

“It’s very humbling to see all these guys who keep coming back.

“It’s family friends, it’s fantastic.”

She was also excited to welcome Rodney Greaney to the event this year.

Greaney played a lot of bowls with Rusty and told the Oamaru Mail it was “emotional” for him to play.

“My Dad played with Rusty in the same era and when Rusty came back to the game eight years ago, it was a blessing he came back.

“He always talked about doing a premier event in Oamaru.”

The tournament in his honour had become just that, Greaney said.

“It’s one of the best tournaments in the country, that’s why we come here.

“The calibre of player here — there’s probably about 14 or 15 guys who have got NZ titles.”

The 32 slots filled up quickly each year.

“Everyone wants an invitation because of Rusty and Craig.

“We can go all over the country but those guys always want to come here.

“It’s the start of the season, the greens are good but mainly it’s Rusty and Craig.”

Greaney played in the tournament alongside Ethan Kelliher who won the National Open Men’s Pairs title alongside his brother Hamish in February.

“I’ve been coming here for three years, I’m like an old boy here,” Hamish said.

“We have a good time here, it’s great, it’s one of the best tournaments in New Zealand if not the best.”

Hamish was also named Bowls New Zealand’s 2026 Emerging Player of the Year earlier this month. — Additional reporting Jules Chin