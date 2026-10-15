Oamaru Swim Club’s annual meet was held at the Waitaki Aquatic Centre last weekend.

Club chair Sarah Sutherland said she was pleased with the atmosphere over the two-day event.

“Camaraderie was evident throughout the meet, with swimmers from all attending clubs encouraging one another, celebrating each other’s successes and enjoying the opportunity to compete together.

"It was a wonderful reflection of the supportive spirit within the swimming community."

Finn Paton, 10, competing in freestyle during the Oamaru Swim Club's annual meet last weekend. Photo: Elizabeth Soal

She loved seeing the introduction of a “skins” race, an elimination-style sprint event with cash prizes which “proved to be a real hit”.

"The exciting addition brought an extra element of competition and entertainment to the weekend, creating a fantastic atmosphere for swimmers, families and supporters.”

She was very grateful for everyone who helped make the event happen.

"Hosting a designated meet which counts as a qualifier for national events is a significant undertaking, made possible by the dedication of officials, volunteers, coaches and families.

“Oamaru Swim Club extends its sincere thanks to everyone who gave their time and effort to ensure the weekend ran smoothly and was such a success.”

Eric Strachan, 17, competing the breaststroke. Photo: Elizabeth Soal