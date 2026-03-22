The Traveling Blueburys performed at various locations in Oamaru’s Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival yesterday. PHOTOS: NIC DUFF You would have been hard-pressed to escape the sound of jazz and blues in Oamaru over the weekend. The annual Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival had over 40 bands performing across its three days. Festival chairwoman Jane Campbell could not have been happier with how the event went. ‘‘I can’t fault it, it’s just been incredible.’’ Each venue was ‘‘chocka’’ with people wanting to see the bands, she said. Large crowds were camped out in front of the main stage across the three-day festival. ‘‘Some of the venues have told us it’s their biggest days ever. ‘‘It’s probably one of our biggest festivals yet. ‘‘It would be hard to say [an exact number] but there are certainly thousands of people that have been around all weekend.’’ The Traveling Blueburys were a hit with the crowds performing at multiple spots at the festival yesterday. ‘‘They travel around and engage the crowds and the crowd loves it, there’s lots of shakers and stuff for them to get involved with.’’ The event wrapped up with an afterparty at the Scottish Hall last night. Edwina Thorne busts a move on the main stage on Saturday. nic.duff@odt.co.nz