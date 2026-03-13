Weaver Sue McLean (left) and Forrester Gallery curator Anna McLean stand with the first 20m woven of the Waitaki tartan that will be officially launched in an installation in the new gallery extension next month. PHOTO: JULES CHIN When Oamaru’s Forrester Gallery reopens after its $7 million upgrade, a "labour of love" will take pride of place. Oamaru husband and wife weavers Rod and Sue McLean will have their "years in the making" Waitaki tartan installed in the gallery’s atrium when it reopens next month. Mrs McLean, a Friends of the Forrester Gallery member, said it was amazing to be a part of the gallery’s new collection. "It’s really special because I’ve had so much to do with the Forrester over the last 30-odd years," she said. The owners of McLean & Co Weaving said the tartan reflected the district’s natural environment, its people — and their love for their new home. Mr McLean said they were "ecstatic" about the gallery display. "It’s so great, it’s been a long and slow process to get here," Mr McLean said. "It’s a labour of love". While the idea and plans for the tartan had developed over 15 years, Mrs McLean said it had taken over three years to physically create the product. "It was three years last November that we bought the raw fleece and from there it needed to be scoured, dyed and spun," she said. The McLeans acknowledged the work done by Waitaha, Ngai Tahu, Vanished World and the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark in guiding their understanding of the cultural, historical and geographical history of the Waitaki region. Forrester Gallery curator Anna McLean said she was "excited" to have the tartan as part of the new gallery space atrium. "So much thought and care has gone into its design and its production," Miss McLean said. "It will be a privilege to be kaitiaki [guardian] for the tartan for years to come, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share it with our community on Rod and Sue’s behalf." Miss McLean said the first 20m of the Waitaki tartan would be installed for six months only, due to preservation and conservation concerns, dropping down from anchor points and wiring below the skylight of the atrium ceiling. "Twelve metres of that fabric will hang while the remaining fabric rests on a plinth that people can walk around to view it," Miss McLean said. It would then become part of the permanent gallery collection of over 2500 taoka, she said. The gallery closed on March 1 and a three-storey extension on the back of the existing building is under construction. The new addition will be a similar size to the existing building and the two buildings will be linked together. The installation of a new lift is also part of the upgrade to the Thames St gallery. jules.chin@odt.co.nz