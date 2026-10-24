Queenstown Airport’s just received national recognition at the 2026 New Zealand Airports Association Awards in Wellington.

On Tuesday night, the airport won the ‘community engagement award’ in the large airport category, recognising its work to build an enduring partnership with mana whenua through ‘He Pae Tata, He Pae Tawhiti’ (near the horizon, the distant horizon), which aims to embed Kāi Tahu values, stories and aspirations into its future planning, development and operations.

Over the past year, the initiative has delivered Queenstown Airport’s first Māori strategy, a comprehensive Kāi Tahu cultural narrative for the airport, and a cultural design framework that is already helping shape major infrastructure projects and future development plans.

Sara Irvine, the airport’s head of corporate comms, brand and marketing, says the award recognises the collective effort of many people and organisations.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition, but the real significance of He Pae Tata, He Pae Tawhiti is the relationships behind it and our commitment to an enduring partnership.

“This mahi is about listening, learning, and building trust.

“Together with mana whenua, we are developing a shared vision for how Queenstown Airport can better reflect the history, culture and identity of this beautiful place.”

Irvine says as the airport embarks on “significant future planning and development” the work to date provides a foundation to ensure they represent Queenstown “authentically and respectfully for generations to come”.

“The award also reflects the commitment and enthusiasm of our wider team, who have embraced this kaupapa and the opportunity to learn, grow and strengthen our connection with the communities we serve.”

— TRACEY ROXBURGH