Contesting Saturday’s Central Otago rugby final in Wānaka for the second year running, the Wakatipu Premiers will be buoyed in their battle against Upper Clutha by the form of both their youngest and oldest players. Electrifying winger Harry Walker-Leach, 18, has been a revelation in his rookie season. While substitutes Josh Aperahama-Paenganui, who turned 41 this week, and 40-year-olds Phil Kingsbury and Paulie Tuala have become their ‘geriatric bomb squad’. Returning from injury for last Saturday’s dominant semifinal win over Cromwell, Walker-Leach, who has scored eight tries, “has been one of our best players all season”, coach Tom Cunningham says. “The way he chucks himself into the physicality of everything we’ve asked of him as an 18-year-old is just to be commended. “You know, premiers rugby, it’s hard rugby, it’s men’s rugby, and he’s just stepped up like you wouldn’t believe. “I’m just so proud of him, and hopefully he’ll be a big part of this squad for many years.” An electrical apprentice, Walker-Leach, who was still playing for Wakatipu High last year, admits he only knew probably two of the players beforehand, but the team had been “super-welcoming”. However, he happily deflects praise to those beside him — “you get to look good on the wing, but all the work’s done in the middle”. Aperahama-Paenganui, meanwhile, quips he and his 40-year-old colleagues “were let out of the old folks’ home last Saturday”. [Missing Credit]Wakatipu’s ‘dads’ army’: Wakatipu’s ‘geriatric bomb squad’ after last Saturday’s game against Cromwell, from left, Phil ‘Sweet Chilli’ Kingsbury, Josh Aperahama-Paenganui and Paulie Tuala. Photo: Philip Chandler He says he roped Kingsbury and Tuala into playing again this season after they had pulled pin, “but you know they’re both playing as epic as ever — Paulie was definitely the difference when he came in on Saturday”. “Hopefully they get the taste and they’re back for next year as well.” He admits it takes a lot longer to recover these days, “but I think you play a bit smarter too when you get a bit older”. Cunningham says he struggles for words explaining what the trio bring to the squad — “having that experience of those guys coming on in the game, if and when it’s tight, it just makes such a difference”. Meanwhile, despite Wakatipu having lost their past five games against Upper Clutha, including last year’s final, they’ll be riding high after last weekend’s big win against Cromwell. “We’ve been waiting for it to come together and that was it — I’m just over the moon, especially with that first half,” Cunningham says. “You know, Upper Clutha is sitting pretty at the top of the table, but I think I’d much rather be the one doing the hunting than the one getting hunted.” scoop@scene.co.nz Wakatipu Premiers final v Upper Clutha, Wānaka Domain, Wānaka, Saturday, 2.30pm