The Arrowtown Promotion and Business Association (APBA) has appointed a social media manager to capitalise on the village’s growing online popularity.

Local creative Kris Perkins, who’s previously managed social media for the Arrowtown Autumn Festival and The Fork and Tap, is now leading APBA’s refreshed strategy, which aims to turn online interest into deeper engagement with the town.

Part of the plan is to bring locals further into the conversation, and give APBA’s member businesses more opportunities to share the products, people and stories visitors might otherwise miss.

APBA manager Nicky Busst says during the second quarter of this year, Arrowtown’s social channels had the strongest quarter growth in two years, adding 2536 new followers across Facebook and Instagram, generating 4.07 million impressions and almost 60,000 interactions.

“Social media changes incredibly quickly, so this felt like a natural time to refresh how we deliver it and ensure Arrowtown continues to stay fresh and relevant.

“Our social channels are one of Arrowtown’s strongest marketing tools, and we want to make sure they continue to evolve alongside the way people now discover and plan their travel.

“We’re building on some fantastic results, and we’re also really pleased to have Kris leading this next chapter.

“As an Arrowtown local, she brings not only great creative and social media experience, but a genuine knowledge of the town, its businesses and its people, which is exactly what we want to bring more of to our channels.”

The social media refresh also forms part of APBA’s wider digital direction, with a greater connection planned between social content and their website, arrowtown.com.

“How people research and discover destinations is changing, particularly with the growth of AI search, so it’s important that we continue evolving our digital presence while keeping Arrowtown’s personality at the heart of it.”

For Perkins, who has called Arrowtown home for the past nine years, the new role brings together her experience in content creation, marketing and hospitality with her connection to the town.

She says she’s “absolutely delighted” to take on the new role.

“Arrowtown is such a special place.

“Even after living here for nine years, I still walk around like a tourist every day.

“I’m so excited to share the charm, character and stories that make her so special with the rest of the world.”

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz