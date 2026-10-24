The volunteer team from Showbiz Queenstown’s still riding a high following the Spirit of the Wakatipu Awards on Saturday night.

Showbiz — now in its 52nd year — picked up the arts and culture award, sponsored by SkyCity, and also won Mountain Scene’s People’s Choice Award.

Unfortunately, they don’t have anywhere to display their trophies.

That’s because the lease on their Isle St rehearsal and storage space — also used by Remarkable Theatre — expired last February and, since then, they’ve essentially been homeless.

Reflecting on Saturday night’s recognition, Showbiz president Sola Hammick says while both awards were completely unexpected, “it meant a great deal to have that recognition from both the judges and the public”.

“I think it’s such a lovely reminder of the impact the arts have within our community.

“It really shows that it’s something that people value in the way that it brings people together and really creates that ongoing experience and opportunity for those that are involved and for those that come and are enriched by the performances that we’ve put on.”

At the outset of Saturday’s gala event, at the Queenstown Events Centre, 45South chief executive Jennifer Belmont asked the almost 500 guests to imagine who might be in that room in another 50 years, perhaps doing something because one guest today chose to leave something behind so they could.

It hit home for Hammick, who notes how rapidly Queenstown’s growing, and the pressure it’s putting on the things that help make the resort a community.

“I think it’s important that our arts and community organisations can grow alongside [the Whakatipu].

“While we’re celebrating these wins, it’s a real challenge that we’re facing.

“We want to make sure we can continue offering those opportunities and experiences to future generations — it’s not just a here and now.”

Hammick’s also aware of other arts organisations in Queenstown who are also about to lose their spaces, and while Showbiz Queenstown’s researching what funding might be available to help them build a storage and rehearsal space, to potentially be used by other organisations, they’re keen to hear from anyone with suitable land, or a space, or who could “connect us with someone that can help”.

“I think for us to be able to have a space that would really nurture all of those organisations and really enable them would be pretty cool.

“It would require a significant amount of funding, but it’s definitely something that we’re open to exploring.”

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz

SIDEBAR:

Head: The winners are …

Heart of the Wakatipu Mayoral Awards:

David Clarke

Ned Wepiha

Ella Wilson

Arts & Culture (sponsored by SkyCity)

Showbiz Queenstown

Community Service (Queenstown Airport)

Altrusa Queenstown

Corporate Citizenship (Buddle Findlay)

AJ Hackett Bungy

Education (University of Otago)EDUCATION: Sponsored by University of Otago

Alison Price (Turn up the Music Trust & Wakatipu High School)

Environment & Sustainability (Skyline)

Southern Lakes Sanctuary

Health & Wellbeing (Moore Markhams)

Katherine Lamont (Queenstown volunteer fire brigade)

Resilience (PowerNet)

Lakes District Air Rescue Trust

Rising Star — Under 25 (45South)

Sammy Sison (WHS)

Social Impact Innovator (TomTom Productions)

Julie Scott (Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust)

Sport & Recreation (Deloitte)

John Morrison (Whakatipu Rowing Club)

Youth Impact (Walker & Co Realty)

Pivotal Point Charitable Trust

People’s Choice (Mountain Scene)