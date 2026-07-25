Queenstown Lions Club’s asking people to drop off their old car and truck batteries — on the weekend of August 1 and 2 — as a fundraiser for the family of 5-year-old local Dylan Yallop, who is battling the recurrence of an aggressive cancer. President Simon Hayes — pictured, left, with club member Feleki Uhrle — says two or three batteries are worth very little by themselves, “but when you’ve got a heap of them there’s decent scrap value”. “There’s a lot of people here who would I suspect like to contribute, but they’re not in a position to do it. “If they have an old battery at home, it’s gonna cost them money to get rid of them so they might as well give it to us and we’ll make some money for it.” The temporary points will include Remarkables Primary, Queenstown Primary, Arrowtown School, Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau, Shotover Primary School, BestStart Hanley’s Farm and out the front of Hayes’ property at 442 Littles Rd. Lions members will set up the areas after school on July 31 and pick up batteries before school resumes on the Monday. Dominion Batteries will then reimburse the club for the batteries when they are next collecting them in town, then whatever is made will be passed on to Dylan’s family. — PHILIP CHANDLER