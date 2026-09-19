For many years, Philip ‘Scoop’ Chandler eyed up two flights of steps on Queenstown’s Brecon St, thinking a fun head-to-head, elimination running event could be staged on them.

In February, 2022, the veteran Mountain Scene journalist was on the brink of realising his dream when the government suddenly introduced Covid crowd restrictions.

Subsequently, the inaugural Bayleys Brecon Street Grunt charity event finally gained lift-off last October, with a big crowd enjoying the unique spectacle.

Thanks to Bayleys’ generous sponsorship, the winning female, male and mixed team of three all received $1000 in prize money.

And, thanks to the generosity of spectators and other donors, about $6000 was split between charities St John and Pivotal Point.

Buoyed by that success, Scoop — puffing after another lap of the steps — says he was delighted to announce he will be running the event again next month, on October 31 (with a reserve day in case of rain the next day).

“You know, the CBD has been losing events hand over foot, so I was just stoked to see the sea of happy faces last year.”

This year, Scoop is just keen to repeat the recipe — same main sponsor, same charities, same format, same spectator areas in front of Lone Star, Harry’s Pool Bar and The Locker Room Sports Bar — but with many new entrants.

Anyone 18 and over wanting to enter can register via eventfinda; for updates, visit the Bayleys Brecon Street Grunt Facebook page.

guy.williams@scene.co.nz