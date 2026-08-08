Benje Patterson is a regional economist, based in Arrowtown Queenstowners currently have plenty of time to ruminate on our congestion issues. The traffic problem’s no longer confined to a few narrow rush-hour windows or predictable holiday peaks — congestion’s intensified across more of the day, and the uncomfortable reality is that these pressures will keep building. Over the past 20 years, Queenstown Lakes has sustained population growth averaging close to 5% per annum. At that pace, our population can double every 12 to 15 years. The development pipeline reinforces the urgency. Fast-track proposals could collectively add 10,000 homes, above and beyond the growth anticipated by council and government planners. Infrastructure and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop’s considering how the wider transport effects of fast-track developments could be better factored into decision-making, and acknowledged on Radio New Zealand this week Queenstown residents have a justifiable point. Developers can internalise many costs directly within their sites (e.g. wastewater treatment), but they cannot readily internalise the cumulative pressure that thousands of additional households place on the wider transport network across the district. Growth must therefore be accompanied by mechanisms that collectively help fund the infrastructure it requires. The economic cost is already substantial. Infometrics estimates Queenstown Lakes had about 34,600 filled jobs in 2025, with GDP per filled job of about $135,000. Spread across roughly 2000 working hours, that represents about $67 of economic activity per hour. Even just an additional 10 minutes in traffic each working day adds up to about 40 hours a year — effectively an entire working week. Across the district’s workforce, those mere 10 minutes per worker equate to approximately $93\u2009 million of disrupted activity annually. Viewed over 30 years, the typical length of a mortgage used to buy one of the new homes in a housing development, the cumulative present value is just over $1 billion (using an 8% discount rate). This is not a precise measure of lost GDP — it’s simply a quick, back-of-the-envelope calculation of the reduction in productivity caused by what may appear to be a relatively small amount of lost time. It doesn’t capture the full spectrum of costs congestion imposes on people’s lives, including time taken away from families and recreation. Nor does it account for disrupted school journeys, the potential effects on the visitor economy or broader damage to Queenstown’s reputation. Congestion can affect the broader visitor experience. Roughly 1 in 3 international visitors to NZ spend time in the Queenstown Lakes — and they don’t come here to spend their holiday stuck in traffic. We are the country’s shopfront to the world. The lifetime value of those visitors extends well beyond what they spend during their holiday. A positive experience can encourage people to buy more NZ products when they return home, send their children here to study, migrate, establish business links or invest in NZ. Tourism creates trust, familiarity and affection that can influence behaviour for decades. That matters when the government is actively seeking foreign capital. Since the Active Investor Plus visa was refreshed, investors have committed billions of dollars to NZ, with further capital in the pipeline. Queenstown Lakes has also been second only to Auckland in attracting investor migrants purchasing high-value homes, underlining the intermediary role Queenstown plays in introducing global investors to NZ. But a dysfunctional transport experience risks squandering some of that goodwill. There are no quick wins. Major transport investment in road and mass rapid transit takes years, so behaviour will shift first. People will vary their working hours, use buses, cycle and walk more. The Pūāhuru/Jim’s Way bridge (see page 9) and the trail from Hanley’s Farm towards Frankton are welcome steps. The prospect of congestion charging may need to follow. We may also need to become less precious about temporary solutions. Lake Whakatipu remains remarkably underused as a transport corridor. The idea of linking the airport and Frankton to downtown Queenstown by lake is not new. A Frankton wharf and lake connection formed part of the Frankton Masterplan developed several years ago. A perfect Frankton wharf may be years away, but a temporary pontoon, supported by pedestrian links and a potential airport shuttle connecting passengers to the wharf, could provide a direct lake connection to downtown Queenstown. And it could potentially be up and running for this summer. These types of novel solutions are worth considering because if the network is already under this much pressure now, those pressures will only intensify during Queenstown’s even busier summer season. When it can take more than an hour to travel the roughly 10km from the airport to downtown Queenstown, a practical alternative to sitting in traffic deserves serious consideration. Congestion is already costing us. Growth without transport investment will simply compound the bill.