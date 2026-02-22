Southward Car Museum manager John Bellamore pictured with a Ferrari Monza 750, which was named ‘‘Best in Show’’ at the weekend’s Ayrburn Classic, held near Arrowtown. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Of the 500-plus cars on display in Arrowtown’s Ayrburn hospitality precinct over the weekend, two stole the show.

The first, a $15 million Ferrari Monza 750, loaned by Kapiti’s Southward Car Museum, was named "Best in Show" at the second annual Ayrburn Classic.

The second was a replica 1930 Auto Union, powered by a 27-litre Merlin engine — used for Spitfires.

Alan Dippie, of Wanaka, got behind the wheel of the car, owned by Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger, to close the weekend’s show with a huge donut display on The Dell.

The Ferrari Monza 750 was brought to New Zealand by Ken Wharton, who died following a crash in it during the 1957 New Zealand Grand Prix at the Ardmore Airfield circuit.

Southward Car Museum manager John Bellamore said the vehicle ended up in Southland and was found by his father, Stan Bellamore, in 1967.

His father told his brother-in-law, Len Southward, about the discovery and suggested he buy it — which he did.

"It’s got a Chev V8 in it — noisy as hell and rough as guts."

It went to the Southward Car Museum in Wellington a few weeks later, but the restoration did not start until about 2005.

The weekend was the first time it had been back to the South Island in almost 60 years, he said.

This year’s Ayrburn Classic also included an auction, hosted by Auckland vehicle dealer Sunday Drive, during which 50 rare, collectable or high-performance cars went on the block.

Sunday Drive director Taylor Campbell said 50% of the vehicles were cleared on Saturday night, while "a few more deals" were done yesterday.

Highlights included a 1950 Ford F100, which had no reserve and sold for $102,000, a 1966 Porsche 912, which sold for $102,500, and a 1961 Chevrolet Corvette, which went for $160,000.

The top prices of the auction went to a 2017 Mclaren 570S Spider ($186,000), a 1968 Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda ($270,000) and a 1963 Porsche 356 SC ($359,000).

The latter was a New Zealand-new car, and would be remaining in the country, while a couple of other Porsches would be shipped to Australia, Mr Campbell said.