Five youths have been arrested after an investigation into a string of vehicle thefts near Queenstown, police say.

Police received 11 reports of vehicles having been stolen or interfered with around the Frankton, Lake Hayes, Shotover Country and Kelvin Heights areas.

Following inquiries and information provided by the public, police identified and located five youths alleged to be responsible.

They were referred to Youth Aid.

In a statement, Constable Amanda Shute said while police were pleased with the result, the public should remain vigilant.

“There are easy steps you can take to deter thieves, like taking out your keys and securing them in a secure location, alongside taking items out of your vehicles, especially if they are valuable,” Const Shute said.

“Install alarms and security cameras around your car parking if you can, otherwise there are inexpensive options like installing a steering wheel lock.”

Police continued to ask the community to look out for each other.

“If you see suspicious or unlawful activity happening, call police on 111 immediately with as much information as safely possible.

“Information in non-emergencies or after-the-fact can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105."

— Allied Media