By luck, New Zealand’s most famous former footballer just happened to watch the concluding stages of the latest FIFA World Cup in Queenstown. Wynton Rufer, who made his name playing for Germany’s Werder Bremen in the ’90s and was named Oceania footballer of the last century, was visiting his son Caleb and his family, and also coaching local children as he has done intermittently for the past 25 years or so. He tells Mountain Scene this has been the first World Cup where the standard has been on a par with the European Championships rather than a level below. He was the youngest player at the first World Cup NZ contested, in 1982. Rufer says there is a “massive difference” in the product these days — “when I was playing, the best players were the offensive midfield players or the strikers”. “Today, in every position, even the goalkeeper, all of them are fantastic technical players.” Watching the England-Argentina semifinal, he could not believe England when 1-0 up did not bring on Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford to try to extend their lead. The England coaches “thought by parking the bus they’ll get through the game”. Before this week’s final, he said “I would like Spain to win”. Commenting afterwards, he noted Spain deserved their win. Out of 104 games in this World Cup, he says Argentina in the final were the first team to not put a shot on goal in regulation time. “Fair play to Argentina, who held on, but the clear winner was decided by a moment on brilliance by Spain.” Rufer says NZ football is at an all-time high, having made this year’s World Cup coupled with the performances of our two A-League clubs, including winners Auckland FC, and having hosted the Women’s World Cup in ’23. Despite losing all three World Cup games,“we showed we can match it at the international level”. “I think that squad had the most players playing and being based in Europe.” He is delighted squad members Chris Wood, Sarpreet Singh and nephew Alex Rufer came through his academy, but was disappointed the latter did not get game time. However, he says NZ is not performing at age-group level, citing the fact the under-17 girls’ and boys’ teams lost all their U17 World Cup games last year. More coaching resources are needed at the U10 level, he states. Caleb, who had four and a-half years as a pro, says you have got to learn the technical side when you are young. “It’s easier to pick up when you’re younger, and then it stays with you.” One young Queenstowner Wynton helped coach, Willem Ebbinge, did go places, captaining the NZ U23 team who qualified for the ’24 Olympics, while he also has big raps for Eva Turnbull. However, he says for young players to progress they have to move to the likes of Auckland or Wellington. scoop@scene.co.nz