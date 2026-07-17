Maite's family used this image, blurred to protect their privacy, on a Givealitte page to raise funds for funeral expenses. Photo: Givealittle

A "heartbroken" Queenstown primary school has paid tribute to a young pupil who died just hours after visiting hospital.

Maite Eulogio, "a happy, healthy little girl with no underlying medical conditions", was sent home after being assessed at the Lakes District Hospital's emergency department.

The 7-year-old's death at Lakes District Hospital has been referred to the coroner.

Shotover Primary School, where Maite was a pupil, said in a statement the school community was "deeply saddened".

"To say that we are heartbroken by events over the last week is an understatement.

"We are collectively grieving the passing of an immensely kind, helpful, and much-loved child whose warmth touched the lives of many at our school.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with the family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

The school community was coming together to support everyone affected.

Maite's mother Jennifer Eulogio has established a Givealittle page.

“She was a happy, healthy little girl with no underlying medical conditions.

"When she first became unwell, we took her to the emergency department at Lakes District Hospital, where she was assessed and discharged home.

"Just a few hours later, her condition worsened, and we rushed back to the emergency department.

"Tragically, she passed away shortly after our arrival.”

Health New Zealand chief medical officer for Southern Dr David Gow offered his condolences.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to this family for their loss and recognise the profound and long-lasting impact the death of their young daughter will have on her loved ones.

“We note that this case is with the coroner, and as such we are unable to comment further but we will be looking into what happened and conducting an internal review."

- Allied Media