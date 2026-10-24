Three of Queenstown’s newest residents have created history.

The healthy kea chicks are the first ever to be born at the Kiwi Park wildlife sanctuary, which celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year.

Hatched just over three weeks ago, they represent a significant milestone for the park’s conservation advocacy programme, given kea breeding in captivity’s been tightly-restricted across New Zealand for the past 35 years.

The chicks were born to Mamakau, a female kea who arrived at Kiwi Park just over two years ago and is approaching her 12th birthday.

However, the identity of their dad’s a mystery, though both the resident males, Aoraki and Cheeky, have been observed allofeeding — or passing food — as Mamakau cares for her young.

Their genders aren’t yet known — that requires feather testing.

Kiwi Park’s wildlife curator Todd Jenkinson says the trio will join the park’s existing flock of four kea, creating a seven-bird family group that encourages the natural social behaviours observed in the wild.

The park’s resident kea are part of an advocacy programme co-ordinated through the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia — working closely with the Kea Conservation Trust and Kea Recovery Group, the park provides a naturalistic alpine environment that supports the birds’ welfare and encourages natural behaviours.

Jenkinson describes the arrival of the chicks as an “incredibly proud moment”.

“As someone who joined the park for the first time more than 27 years ago, it is a milestone I have long dreamed of achieving.

“It is a credit to the Kiwi Park’s commitment to kea and the outstanding work of our wildlife team.

“Kea are exceptional ambassadors, providing a unique opportunity to share their conservation story and inspire visitors to care about the challenges they face in the wild, and how they can help.”

The chicks are expected to start exploring the world beyond their nestbox in coming weeks, when visitors may have the chance to see them in Kiwi Park’s walk-through kea habitat.

Their births mark another milestone for Kiwi Park’s ruby year — on March 26, brown kiwi chick, Tuku Iho, also hatched at the park.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz